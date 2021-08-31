PGR denounces Roberto Jefferson for incitement to crime

The Attorney General’s Office denounced the former federal deputy and president of the PTB, Roberto Jeffersor, for incitement to crime and for homophobia. The complaint was filed by Assistant Attorney Lindôra Araújo on August 25th.

The prosecution details a series of interviews in which Roberto Jefferson encouraged the population to invade Congress, react to military police officers and attack institutions such as the Supreme Court.

The information is from CNN anchor Daniela Lima.

The order of the assistant attorney is addressed to the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case. The Public Ministry (MP), through the PGR, asked the minister to evaluate the request for house arrest.

Last week, the former deputy’s defense claimed he has serious health problems such as diabetes, hypothyroidism, diverticulitis, and after-effects from cancer treatment and bariatric surgery. For this reason, he should be under house arrest.

The defense is betting that Moraes will convert Jefferson’s prison as he did for other non-party supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, investigated in similar inquiries, such as activist Sara Winter, Congressman Daniel Silveira and blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio.

The PGR piece mentions the 1983 National Security Law, which has just been repealed by the Democratic State Law, approved by the Senate and awaiting sanction from the President of the Republic.

In addition, the document mentions the law that determines the categories of crimes related to racism that Roberto Jefferson would also have committed.

“In that scope of investigation that led to the request for preventive detention of the former deputy, there were mentions of crimes and reports of some speeches by the former parliamentarian as attacks on the Chinese ambassador in Brazil,” said CNN Brazil policy analyst Iuri Pitta , who accessed the document.

