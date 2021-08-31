PGR’s complaint against Roberto Jefferson is a flash in the pan, prosecutors say – 08/30/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The accusation made by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is being seen as a flash in the pan by federal prosecutors.

The piece is signed by the Assistant Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, who accuses Jefferson of inciting the crime. At the end of the complaint, however, she asks that “any decline in jurisdiction be considered” — suggesting that the case should not be analyzed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and that, therefore, the PGR has no power to file the complaint.

If the Assistant Attorney General’s request is granted, Roberto Jefferson’s case would leave the Supreme Court and go to the lower court, which would give him more time and instances to appeal.

Prosecutors heard by the column assess that the opinion opens loopholes for the defense of the former deputy to contest the complaint and claim that Lindôra Araújo “plants nullity” by making an accusation that should not prosper, since it is based mainly on newspaper clippings .

The complaint is also pointed out by members of the Federal Public Ministry as a gesture by Araújo, right-hand man of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to rebut the accusation that the PGR is silent on cases involving the environment and the president himself Jair Bolsonaro.

A prosecutor even said that the indictment this Monday (30) was actually made to acquit Jefferson.

This is not the first time that the PGR claims that the STF would not be the competent forum to analyze the case of the former parliamentarian. Contradictorily, the agency has also prevented a request for arrest against Jefferson from being analyzed by the Federal Court of Três Rios (RJ), a court of first instance, as shown by the newspaper O Globo.

On the occasion, in December of last year, the PGR argued that the case of Roberto Jefferson should take place in the STF.

National leader of the PTB, the former federal deputy was arrested on the 13th of the month of investigation that is investigating an alleged criminal organization aimed at attacking institutions and undermining democracy. The detention was ordered at the request of the Federal Police and in the absence of the PGR, which did not meet the 24-hour deadline to take a stand.

After the incident, the Attorney General’s office opposed the arrest, stating that it would only serve to prevent further posts by the politician and that it would only result in curtailing freedom of expression.

Last week, the agency defended the ex-deputy’s going to house arrest, justifying that the correct thing at this time is for Jefferson to use an electronic ankle bracelet and for his preventive detention to be revoked.