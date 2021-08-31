Physical profile and ‘financial standard’ helped hit Sánchez

The hiring of Ecuadorian striker Jhon Sánchez, announced this morning (30), was Vasco’s first in this window. The operation managed to align some common denominators between the board and the technical committee. The position was seen as lacking, but the club had been facing difficulties in the ball market.

The summit, even, remains in search of new names for the cast. One of the sectors pointed out as the most urgent is the defense. Recently, coach Lisca mentioned the need for a more experienced group to compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, a competition in which Cruz-Maltino has performed below expectations.

Jhon arrives in São Januário on loan from Indendente del Valle, from Ecuador, and a salary within the current standard of the club – around 20% of the salaries of Colombian Gustavo Torres and Argentinean Leo Gil, for example, who were in Colina last season .

The name was taken to the technical committee by the market analysis sector and approved by Lisca. In the coach’s view, the Ecuadorian has physical strength, with speed and strength, and will be able to fit the needs of the team.

Sanchez, of Del Valle, celebrates goal against Corinthians for the Copa Sudamericana Image: Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Sánchez’s goals and important performances against Brazilian teams, such as Flamengo, for last year’s Libertadores, and Corinthians, for the 2019 Sudamericana, drew attention.