Planet 9 may be closer to the Sun than we thought — if it exists

The story of the supposed Planet 9, an as-yet-undiscovered world located beyond Neptune’s orbit, is full of twists and turns. Over the past decade, astronomers have come across some signs that it actually exists, but earlier this year, an article showed that all of them would be leading scientists into a “dead end.” Now a new study has determined where it can be found.

Around 2012, Brazilian astronomer Rodney Gomes, from the National Observatory, observed the orbit of some objects in the Kuiper Belt (area that extends from Neptune’s orbit to just beyond Pluto), and concluded that only the gravitational force of something big and massive—like a planet—could explain their paths.

This hypothesis gained momentum in 2016, when a pair of astronomers published an article that mentioned these strange orbiting objects in the Kuiper Belt, and explained how something massive would be playing the role of “organizing” the trajectory of these bodies. The subject, however, is controversial in the scientific community — while NASA has already admitted the possibility of a Planet 9, many researchers are not convinced.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The new study, published by the same duo from 2016, not only re-examines the original work, it also puts it face to face with the criticism it has received. One is that the clustering effect of unusual orbiting objects may have arisen in the data because of some observational bias—a common occurrence for scientists looking for evidence of something they want to find. If the Solar System’s outer bodies are difficult to find because of their distance from the Sun, it is convenient to look where there appear to be strange groups.

Some simulation results, with the green dot representing the possible positions of Planet X (Image: Reproduction/Michael E. Brown/Konstantin Batygin/Creative Commons)

Well, the authors of the new study considered observational bias, and found that the clustering observed by Rodney Gomes in the Kuiper Belt is still statistically unusual. They concluded that the chances of those strange orbits being the result of chance is only 0.4%. So they recalculated Planet 9’s likely orbit through simulations and pinpointed the best location.

There is something very curious about this study, however: the result puts Planet 9 closer to the Sun than previously thought. How is this possible, if it is precisely the greater distance that prevents telescopes from detecting it? Well, the authors argue that the observations ruled out the closest options for Planet 9, so astronomers were restricted to more remote locations during the search.

The debate is far from over, but the authors claim that, if this study is correct, the Vera Rubin Observatory will be able to detect it, or even less powerful instruments. “In its brightest predicted magnitude [pelas simulações], Planet Nine could well be within reach of the large number of sky surveys being carried out with a modest telescope,” says the article, available at arXiv.org.

Source: Universe Today