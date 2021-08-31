Play at Calleri, which is a goal! Forward signs with São Paulo

He returned! After a long soap opera, twists and surprises, striker Jonathan Calleri signed a contract with São Paulo on loan until the end of 2022, with an option to buy from the Morumbi club. The official announcement of the Morumbi club is still missing, but the papers are already signed.







Calleri returned to São Paulo (Photo: AFP) Photo: Throw!

The São Paulo board acted quickly and managed to settle the contract this Monday (30), the day the transfer window closed. The Tricolor again had chances to bring Calleri curiously because of the proximity of the end of the window.

With the lack of European clubs interested in the player, Deportivo Maldonado-URU, the club that holds the striker’s rights, looked for a new club for Calleri and São Paulo took the opportunity to resume the conversations, which were more intense than the previous ones.

Last month, negotiations between São Paulo and the Argentine striker were almost completed, but the denial of Deportivo Maldonado, the club that holds the rights to Calleri, stopped the contraction. The Argentine even accepted the São Paulo offer, but the deal was not finalized.

After his time at São Paulo, Calleri played for West Ham-ING, Las Palmas-ESP, Alavés-ESP and Espanyol-ESP. With the tricolor shirt, the striker had a great performance and left the fans missed. there were 16 goals in 31 games in the 2016 season. Therefore, this is not the first time that the desire to sign him has returned to the agenda. It remains to wait for the next chapters of the negotiation.