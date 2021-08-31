Police claim Matthew Mindler committed suicide; former child actor found dead at age 19 | Pop & Art

mindler was found dead on Saturday (28), near the University of Millersville, Pennsylvania, where he was attending his first year of studies. The information was confirmed by the university in an official statement. The actor was best known for the 2011 comedy “The Idiot of My Brother”, in which he starred with the actor Paul Rudd.

Also according to the publication, although the police have confirmed that the actor committed suicide, the specific cause of death remains pending and awaits the results of drug tests.

Former child actor who was missing is found dead

mindler was missing since Tuesday (24) and had been last seen, on security camera footage (below), on his way to the campus parking lot.

THE University of Millersville confirmed the death in a social media announcement. “It is with great regret that I report the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a freshman at the University of Millersville. Our thoughts are with Matthew’s friends and family at this very difficult time,” he wrote Daniel Wubah, president of the university.

A new post, then made by the university profile, added: “There are no threats to the public safety of our university community.” Since the night of last Tuesday (24), Matthew has not returned to the dorm nor returned family calls. He was reported missing and local police began searching.

Matthew Mindler was best known for his acting in “Idiot My Brother”, in which, at age 10, he starred opposite actors Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel and played River, Rudd’s son in the plot. In all, he starred in eight films, including “Solo” (2015) and “Chad: An American Boy” (2016).