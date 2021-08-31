Police disclose cause of death of former child actor Matthew Mindler – 08/30/2021

Police in Millersville, Pennsylvania (USA), released today the cause of death of Matthew Mindler, who became known for the movie “My Idiot Brother” (2011). The 19-year-old actor was found dead last Saturday (28), in an area near the University of Millersville.

In the last images of the young man, recorded on the spot, he was walking carrying a black backpack. The former child actor was reported missing by police for four days. The finding was made after Mindler did not return to the dormitory and missed classes at the American university.

On TMZ, the county medical examiner confirmed that Mindler committed suicide. Police are still awaiting the results of the drug test.

The university confirmed the death on Twitter: “It is with a grieving heart that I report the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at the University of Millersville. A search was on for Matthew was underway since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found dead this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.”

“My Brother’s Idiot” was released in 2011. With the character River, Mindler stood out because of the scenes in which he starred with the protagonist Paul Rudd. Elizabeth Banks and Zooey Deschanel also participated in the feature.

Other works that are part of his career are “As The World Turns”, “This American Life: One Night Only at BAM” and “Solo”.

Matthew Mindler and Paul Rudd at the release of “My Brother’s Idiot” Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Hot line

If you are thinking of committing suicide, seek help from the CVV and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil