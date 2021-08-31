Police unravel mystery in the death of actress Carla Daniel’s boyfriend after analyzing cameras; Suspect Arrested – Watch Images

Weeks after the mysterious death of publicist Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, who had his body found in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Rio de Janeiro, the Civil Police believes they have unraveled what happened. After analyzing security cameras, the Capital Homicide Police (DHC) stated that the boyfriend of actress Carla Daniel had fallen out with two homeless men. One of the suspects has already been arrested.

According to the newspaper “O Globo”, which had access to the images, a camera installed at Posto 7 identified the two suspects of having participated in the death of Stamile. The musician was seen entering the venue around 1:34 am. A few minutes later, he appears next to Pablo Francisco da Silva, 20, and Flavio Lima de Mello, 29 – who usually sleep right there, in the region. They would have made a joke with Sergio, who didn’t like the provocation and would have responded harshly.

1) Sergio enters the park and minutes later is seen next to the suspects

Next, Sérgio was seen entering the park’s cave. A little later, when the clock said 1:46 am, Flavio was also spotted going in the same direction, followed by Pablo, who appeared two minutes later. In less than 10 minutes, the camera registered the downed suspects, stealing Sergio’s wallet and cell phone, and fleeing the crime scene. According to the police, before the robbery, they would have argued and suffocated the victim.

2) Flávio and Pablo enter the cave

3) Suspects leave the scene after alleged argument, suffocation and theft

In view of the new findings, judge Angélica dos Santos Costa issued temporary arrest warrants against the two suspects on Saturday (28). This Sunday (29), Pablo was arrested and spoke about the case. According to Cassiano Conte, assistant delegate of the DHC, the man accused Flavio of having given Sergio a rear naked choke. Flavio, in turn, remains at large.

understand the case

Sergio Stamile’s body was found by military police on the morning of August 10, with injuries as if it had been dragged and thrown down, or as if it had fallen off a rock. Two days later, the Medical-Legal Institute (IML) of Rio de Janeiro released the autopsy report, pointing out that TV Globo director Daniel Filho’s son-in-law would not have suffered a fall – a hypothesis considered since then.

Although the report pointed out that the advertiser’s cause of death is undetermined, Nelson Massini, professor of Legal Medicine at UERJ, said that the results even ruled out the possibility that Sergio had fallen from a stone with a height of approximately three meters. With the inconclusive result, it was decided that the victim’s blood would undergo additional tests, in an attempt to investigate possible pathological causes. In addition, a toxicological test would identify substances that may have been consumed, which could have caused or contributed to the death.

According to Carlos Henrique Jonker, Sergio would have been dropped off by Carla Daniel at her home, in the Copacabana neighborhood, around 22:30 on Monday (9). So, the advertiser would not even have entered his own apartment and gone straight to Arpoador. The businessman and musician was known as “Pirata do Arpoador” and used to go there daily to meditate. For people close to the family, Stamile would be there precisely because of that. However, “O Globo” highlighted that the region is a point of drug consumption and prostitution, especially during the night.

After the death of her lover, Carla lamented his tragic departure from social media. “My great love left me today. My heart is broken! I wanted so much more together, but I appreciate all the moments we had. The good you did me, your generosity, wisdom. Meeting of souls literally. I love you forever, my great love, and all your huge heart, which you allowed me to feel fully, will always stay in my soul.”, wrote the actress in an Instagram post.

Several artists were supportive and also sent their condolences to Carla on the sad loss of her boyfriend. Zezé Motta, Letícia Sabatella, Elizabeth Savala and Cristiana Oliveira were just some of those who expressed themselves. “Trust in God, who knows what he is doing and may this divine force give you the necessary comfort to understand and alleviate this pain”, wrote Daniel Satti. “I am really sorry. I can’t scale such pain, Carla. Death is the logical reality. Life, yes, is a miracle. May god protect us! Strength and courage for you and your precious family. Let him make a passage in the light. Tight hug. Count on us for everything”, consoled Dadá Coelho.