Political tension affects markets and Ibovespa closes down | finance

the crescents political risks backed investors away from local risky assets in today’s trading session, Ibovespa end the day against its major global peers. The tensions related to the proximity of manifestations scheduled for the day September 7 , in addition to the news involving the disaffiliation of the Bank of Brazil and of the Box gives Brazilian Federation of Banks ( Febraban ), contributed to a further increase in the risk aversion in the session.

After trading in decline for most of Monday, the Ibovespa ended the trading session down 0.78%, at 119,739.96 points. In intraday lows, the index scored 119,354 points. The aggregate financial volume traded on B3 today was R$21.5 billion.

The movement, once again, went against the grain of the main global stock indexes, which were encouraged by the more patient signals offered by the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, last Friday. In New York, the S&P 500 ended the session up 0.43% to 4,528.79 points, a new all-time record. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.07%.

The rallies were also seen in equities in other emerging markets. The ETF (index fund) of emerging countries EEM rose 0.17%, while that of Mexican stocks, EWW, rose 0.66%. The Chilean ETF advanced 0.93%, the Colombian ETF rose 0.93% and the Russian ETF closed up 0.51%. The EWZ, ETF of Brazilian shares, fell 0.73%.

The cause of the mismatch between local and foreign actions, according to analysts, continues to be the discomfort with the political risks that are mounting in Brazil.

With pro-government demonstrations scheduled for September 7th, fears are growing with the possibility of new conflicts between leaders of the powers of the Republic, in addition to the date being marked by violent clashes.

In this context, the declarations of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, that there were only three alternatives for his future: to be arrested, killed or to victory, only served to raise the political temperature in Brasília, in the opinion of market participants. “I would say that this week will be one of attention to these manifestations, with the majority reducing risks”, says a variable income manager.

In his view, if the president had calmed tempers, the market would have reduced the risk perception that something important could happen during the event, making room for a recovery. “With the president adding fuel to the fire, it is difficult for the market to be very positive”, he concludes.

The possible disaffiliation of Banco do Brasil and Caixa da Febraban, after the federation signed a manifesto calling for pacification between the three powers, was also faced with reservations by financial agents. “There is a risk of political contamination in the banking sector and the fear is that this event could turn into something bigger,” said the head of variable income at Zahl Investimentos, Flávio de Oliveira.

According to the research team of Levante Ideias de Investimentos, in the market diagnosis, the rupture between the entity and two of the biggest banking agents could disrupt the traditional articulation of the sector.

“While part of the investors understand that the manifesto is, in fact, a factor of political pressure, others see the departure of BB and Caixa as the result of interference and fear isolation after the decision”, writes Levante.