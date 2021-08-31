Porto is interested in Luan, steering wheel of São Paulo – 08/30/2021

One of the highlights of São Paulo this season, defensive midfielder Luan aroused the interest of European football. Porto surveyed the 22-year-old player, who has a contract with the São Paulo team until the end of 2023.

There is an expectation that the interest of the Portuguese club will become a formal proposal in the coming days. Even if the negotiation advances, Luan should leave São Paulo only in January. The transfer window for Portugal closes tomorrow (31), which would make a sale difficult for now.

According to the latest financial statement released by São Paulo, the club has 100% of Luan’s economic rights.

Revealed in the base categories of São Paulo, Luan was one of the highlights of the title in São Paulo this year, which took the team out of line. He was the one who opened the scoring in the final against Palmeiras, when São Paulo won 2-0.

Luan’s position has been one of Hernán Crespo’s headaches this season. He is the only first midfielder of the São Paulo squad. When the shirt 13 was out, Liziero ended up shifting to the function.

The hiring of Gabriel Neves, which should be announced today by São Paulo, happens to solve this problem. The Uruguayan is capable of acting as both first and second defensive midfielder.