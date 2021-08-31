Priscila Fantin opens the game about sexual relations with her husband: “It can’t spend two days”

Actress Priscila Fantin used her Instagram Stories to interact with followers and took the opportunity to open the game about her sexual relations with her husband, actor Bruno Lopes.

At the time, she told the frequency of the couple’s intimate moments: “What we really like, when we’re on vacation, idly, with time to spare, two to three times, but with life running, it can’t go beyond 2 days without “, she said. Then, the celebrity clarified the matter again in the publication’s caption: “Sometimes we fit more than one into the rush too, to give it a boost. The tip is not to stay for more than 2 days, otherwise it starts to get bad… Everything becomes a reason to disagree, you know?”, he wrote.

Then, the artist justified the reason for having stopped drinking alcoholic beverages: “I decided to enjoy life feeling everything in an absolute and true way. With full responsibility for my actions, without amnesia or regrets”, he said.

Recently, Priscila Fantin took followers by surprise by revealing, on her Instagram Stories, that she had decided to remove her tattoos. Some of the 25 drawings scattered around the body were erased.

