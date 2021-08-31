Producer will not change Saints Row reboot by fan ‘rage’

This week, the reboot of Saints Row won a trailer at Gamescom 2021 that gave an idea of ​​what to expect for this revisited journey. However, much of the community is not satisfied with some of the directions taken by producer Volition, which says it won’t change anything in the project.

According to several messages that are on Twitter, most players are complaining about elements such as the character design and the reduction of some of the madness of the original game, and asked that these components be changed. Even the promotional trailer has several negative marks (with 8,200 only in the advertisement trailer). However, that doesn’t seem to be frightening the studio.

We are not backing down on this game. We get it, it’s new and it’s a shock reaction to a reboot like no other. The gif was supposed to convey that. — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 26, 2021

“We’re not going to go back and change anything in this game. We understand, it’s something new and it generates a shock because it’s a reboot like no other,” says a message posted on Volition’s Twitter last Thursday (26) in response to one of its fans.

Do you agree? the reboot of Saints Row is scheduled to arrive on February 25th in PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions.