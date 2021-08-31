Promo on Play Store: 63 free or discounted apps and games for Android

As always, there are apps being made available for free or at a discount. In all, 26 can be “purchased” for free, while another 37 can be purchased at a reduced cost. In today’s featured promotions we have the titles Bridge Constructor Portal, Dungeon Warfare and Heroes of Steel RPG Elite.

This Monday (30th), the last of August, brought a wide variety of opportunities for phones with the Android operating system. At the end of last week, 54 apps were made available for free or at a discount on the Play Store, including games and personalization items. Now, another 63 can already be found on offer on the Google app store.

The step-by-step way to take advantage of the promotions remains the same: just enter the form of each application and add it to your account, as if it were a symbolic purchase. This way, you will be able to guarantee the lifetime license on your login — regardless of the device.

As each offer has its own validity period and defined by the publishers, prices can be modified at any time. Therefore, the ideal is to take the opportunity to add the applications to the account as soon as possible.

Without further ado, check out the complete list below: