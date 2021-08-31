Proximity cards facilitate scammers’ actions

Cards that allow payments by approximation are a new modality for the consumer. This technology allows the user to make purchases, via debit or credit, without the need to insert the card into the machine. Just bring it closer to the indicated location. According to the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs), the use of “contactless” cards grew by 540% in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, moving R$ 53 billion .

Despite the ease of purchase, many users report having been victims of fraud. Some said they did not know that this form of payment was enabled on the card itself. Reports like these are on the “Reclame Aqui” website, a platform used by consumers to evaluate products and services. There are dozens of complaints, ranging from difficulty in canceling the card by approximation to payments not recognized by users.

One of the reports is from a consumer who lives in Brasília (DF) and had her wallet stolen. As the bank password was not with the documents, she did not worry about the possibility of making payments to her account. After blocking the card, she filed a police report. “To my surprise, right after blocking, I logged into my account and identified several purchases made in debit and credit. I questioned the bank attendant, who explained to me that my card has an approximation function and that’s how the purchases were made without having to enter a password. I was surprised and scared by this new role.”

What to do in case of fraud?

The lawyer specializing in banking law Flávio Tavares explains that, in case of payment fraud, the consumer must immediately formalize what happened to the bank, always keeping the service protocol number and then recording a police report. It is also indicated that the card password is changed. “The bank is obliged to reimburse the amount in all cases of fraud, provided that the misuse of services by the customer is not characterized.”

According to Procon, the orientation is for customers to seek consumer protection agencies to file their claim, since it is the responsibility of financial institutions to place diversified and safe payment methods on the market. Letting the consumer bear the losses of a purchase made by third parties, in an improper way, is considered an abusive practice in accordance with article 39 of the Consumer Protection Code.

Also according to the agency, if the consumer has paid the amount of the charge and it is proven that it is undue, this amount must be refunded in double, according to the Consumer Protection Code, article 42, sole paragraph. This applies to both the value of purchases and taxes and interest. On the other hand, if payment is considered due, the consumer must bear the interest and fines for the period in arrears.

If the problem is not resolved through the credit protection agencies, the client has the option of going to court, either through the Special Court or hiring a lawyer to file a lawsuit in the State or Federal Courts.

Cancellation of the modality whenever the customer requests

Flávio Tavares also explains that it is common for banks to send cards with the new technologies available to customers, but they cannot send them when not requested. “If this happens, the customer has the right to refuse the card, and may even render it useless, not unlocking it and formalizing a complaint to the bank.” In case the customer needs a new card and he comes with this authorization, the company must cancel the modality whenever the user requests it.

Abecs informed that it has not registered an increase in the number of complaints or cases of fraud involving the modality and that, generally, companies send, together with the card, informative material explaining how this authorization works for the customer. In addition, many institutions offer the option of disabling the functionality through an application or other service channels. “All transactions are monitored, in real time, by electronic payment companies, which have mechanisms to detect and block improper transactions, notify customers of each purchase made and remove identified fraudsters using the card machine from the system irregularly.”

How to protect yourself from scams

To reduce the risk of falling into scams, it is important to always be aware, never lose sight of the card and check all transactions carried out. It should also be stored in a safe place, preferably with card protectors that block the signal. The resource can be purchased online for between R$15 and R$20. In case of loss, theft of the card or possible scam, the advice is to contact the bank’s call center immediately. Another important tip is to register the cell phone to receive messages whenever the card is used.

To find out if the card is enabled for on-the-fly payment, the user can check if there is a design of an icon identifying the function or contact the corresponding banking institution’s call center.