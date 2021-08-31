PSG approaches left-back Nuno Mendes, from Sporting, to close the ‘galactic’ team, says journalist

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, specialized in the transfer market, the PSG is very close to hitting with another reinforcement for the season: the left-back Nuno Mendes, 19 years old, of the sporting.

According to the reporter, the transfer is very close to being closed, and the French team has already settled personal terms with the athlete.

Also according to Romano, Manchester City was also interested in the young athlete of the Portuguese team, but gave up when he learned that he would have to spend 40 million euros (R$ 242.63 million) to make the contract.

PSG, in turn, was not intimidated by the values ​​and continued the talks, and is now in the details of announcing the reinforcement on the last day of the transfer window in Europe.

Revealed by Sporting itself, Nuno Mendes was promoted to the main cast in 2019/20.

Last season, he was one of the highlights of the team that had a spectacular campaign and won the Portuguese Championship title for Alviverdes.

For the Portuguese national team, the left-back was called up to dispute the last Euro Cup by coach Fernando Santos.

Nuno arrives at PSG to occupy one of the underprivileged positions of the squad, since, in the left wing, Diallo never won the fans’ hearts.

The Portuguese arrives to complete a “dream window” in Paris, which also had heavy signings like Messi, Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Wijnaldum.





PSG returns to the field on September 11, against the Clermont, for the Call 1, in match with transmission of ESPN at the Star+.