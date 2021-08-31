PSG does not respond to the proposal and Real Madrid interrupts negotiations for Mbappé

This Monday (30), the soap opera between the departure or stay of Kylian Mbappé at PSG seems to have come to an end. According to various sources in the European press, Paris Saint-Germain did not respond to Real Madrid’s latest offer and, as a result, the Spanish club withdrew from the signing – at least in this transfer window.

Everything indicates, therefore, that Mbappé will stay in the French capital for the 2021/22 season, even though he has not reached an agreement with the team to renew his contract.

Starting next season, you can watch ALL Champions games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

Thus, nothing prevents, from January, the striker to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid – or with any other club – that would allow him to leave PSG without any financial compensation to the French team at the end of his contract, which expires in June 2022.

Real Madrid are confident they will be able to sign him for next season and Mbappé remains the main target of the merengue board, which has tried to anticipate his arrival by offering the sum of 180 million euros (BRL 1.1 billion) to PSG.

However, President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi maintained his rigid stance and decided not to release the prodigy before the end of his contract, even if it means that PSG will not receive anything for his sale. The ‘RMC’, despite this, does not rule out that there is a “turnaround” and that new negotiations take place this Tuesday (1st).