Public accounts record a deficit of R$ 10.3 billion in July, informs Central Bank | Economy

The Central Bank informed this Tuesday (31) that the consolidated public sector accounts registered deficit of BRL 10.283 billion in July. The value covers government, states, municipalities and state-owned companies.

This means that, in the period, expenses exceeded the tax collection. The calculation does not consider public debt interest.

The result released on Tuesday represents an improvement in comparison with June, when the deficit was BRL 65.508 billion, and also in relation to July 2020, when the deficit was BRL 81.071 billion. Last year, the leak was influenced by high spending on the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Central Bank, in July the following results were registered:

federal government: deficit of R$ 16.842 billion;

deficit of R$ 16.842 billion; state-owned companies: deficit of R$786 million;

deficit of R$786 million; states and municipalities: surplus of R$7.345 billion.

Public sector accounts Month-by-month results in 2021 Source: Central Bank

Partial of the year and fiscal target

In the accumulated result for the first seven months of this year, according to the BC, public accounts registered a primary deficit of R$ 15.491 billion.

As a result, there was an improvement in comparison with the same period last year, when a fiscal loss of R$ 483.773 billion was registered.

For this year, the public sector is authorized to register a primary deficit of up to R$ 250.89 billion.

Throughout last year, due to the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the negative result reached a record, totaling R$ 702.9 billion.

When public debt interest is incorporated into the account – in the concept known in the market as nominal result, used for international comparison – there was a deficit of R$ 55.403 billion in public sector accounts in July.

In 12 months until July this year, the result was negative at R$ 558.189 billion, equivalent to 6.88% of GDP – high value for emerging economies.

This number is carefully monitored by risk rating agencies to define the credit rating of countries, an indicator taken into account by investors.

The nominal result of the public sector accounts is impacted by the high primary deficit, the BC’s exchange rate actions, and the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic) set by the institution to contain inflation. Currently, the Selic is at 5.25% per year.

According to the BC, expenses with nominal interest totaled R$ 45.119 billion last month. In the twelve months through July, interest expenditures totaled R$323.521 billion (3.99% of GDP).

The gross debt of the Brazilian public sector, an indicator that is also closely monitored by risk rating agencies, retreated slightly in July.

In December last year, the debt was at 88.8% of GDP, totaling R$ 6.61 trillion. In June this year, it reached 83.9% of GDP (revised value), equivalent to R$ 6.72 trillion.

As early as July 2021, the Brazilian gross debt fell to 83.8% of GDP (R$ 6.79 billion), informed the Central Bank.

gross debt % to GDP Source: Central Bank

The fall in debt in July, according to the BC, is linked to the growth of nominal GDP, while interest expenses and the primary deficit acted in the opposite direction (increasing indebtedness).