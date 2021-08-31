Quina 5645 has no winner and prize accumulates at R$5.6 million

On the night of Monday, August 30, Loteria Caixa held the draw for the Quina contest 5645 and broadcast live through their social networks. See the winning numbers: 28-33-40-74-79.

Winners of Quina contest 5645

No bet could match the result of today’s Quina contest 5645 and the prize totaled R$5.6 million. In the second range, 186 games earned R$ 3.3 thousand.

Another 5.7 thousand bets marked three numbers and will receive R$165. Another 138.5 thousand amounts of R$3.74 were made for tickets that made two hits.

>> Results of all lotteries drawn here today

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5645 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for redemption is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5645.

next draw

The drawing for Quina contest 5646 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Tuesday, August 31st. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.