Rayssa Leal is new ambassador for OdontoCompany

Skateboarder Rayssa Leal is the new ambassador for the OdontoCompany dental clinic network. The agreement will be valid until the Olympic Games in Paris, in 2024.

The partnership includes advertising campaigns and institutional actions in support of Instituto OdontoCompany, a project aimed at adolescents in social vulnerability. The communication strategy devised by the Ogilvy Brasil agency, which brokered the agreement.

“Rayssa translates the main attributes that we have been working on for OdontoCompany. She is a young woman who inspired our self-esteem as Brazilians and makes us proud. We are happy and looking forward to having you in the brand’s communication”, said Karina Ribeiro, CMO and new business leader at Ogilvy.

“At the Tokyo Olympic Games, we were enchanted and thrilled with Rayssa like most Brazilians. Sport plays an important role in bringing joy to society, and it is an honor for OdontoCompany to be able to invest in such a promising athlete. In addition, we believe that the partnership will bring us even closer to this teen audience”, commented Paulo Zahr, founder and president of OdontoCompany.

According to the brand, Rayssa will be an ambassador for vertical orthodontics, but will also promote oral health as a whole. The agreement includes advertising campaigns in all media, in addition to branded contentt on the skater’s profiles.

With the news, Rayssa continues to rise in the advertising market. Before the medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games, she already had contributions from brands such as Nike, Monster Energy, MRV, Stronger Trucks, Mobgrip and Brasilprev. With the end of the event, she added to her portfolio Brasilprev Júnior, Banco do Brasil’s investment portfolio in private pensions aimed at young audiences, and also appeared punctually in an HBO Max teaser to promote the movie “Space Jam : A New Legacy”.