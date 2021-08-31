Real Madrid closes deal with PSG by Mbappé after astronomical proposal, says portal

After having an offer of 180 million euros (BRL 1.1 billion) turned down by Paris Saint-Germain, O Real Madrid locked in negotiations to buy Kylian Mbappé.

According to the French portal RMC Sport, the representatives of the merengue club are in France and have already communicated the interruption of the conversations to the directors of PSG.

“However, a new twist cannot be ruled out between Monday and Tuesday night, when the European transfer window closes,” says the RMC.

To hire the ace, the merengue club would have to include “a top player” from its squad as a bargaining chip.

Even with the soap opera involving his name, the attacker would be calm awaiting the outcome of events. He has yet to renew his contract with PSG, which expires in the middle of next year, and could leave for free at the end of the season. However, the French club still wants to sign a new bond with the striker.

Despite never hiding his desire to play for Real Madrid, Mbappé is happy at PSG and would have no problem staying another season in France.

In Paris Saint-Germain’s last game, he shook the net in the victory over Reims, which marked Lionel Messi’s debut.