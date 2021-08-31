Real Madrid is close to closing with Camavinga, the jewel sought by PSG, for R$ 183 million

O Real Madrid is close to hitting the hiring of Eduardo Camavinga, as confirmed by ESPN. The deal with Rennes can be closed at 30 million euros (about R$ 183 million) and the player’s contract would run until 2026.

The merengue interest in the 18-year-old midfielder is nothing new. The blancos have been watching him for two years, who has a contract until 2022 with the Rennes and did not renew it.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

With this operation, the club would get ahead of several European giants, including the PSG, a club that also sought to hire the young.

Its market value is 60 million euros (about R$ 366 million) and the player’s decision was fundamental in approaching the Santiago Bernabéu. In fact, sources close to Real Madrid admit that his youth will grow to perfection alongside Toni Kroos and Luca Modric.

Camavinga was born in Cabinda, Angola, in 2002. Nationalized French, the footballer played 25 and 35 matches in the Call 1, respectively. In addition, last year it debuted in Champions League, where he played four games for Rennes.

In the absence of several procedures, the signature must be announced on Tuesday (31). Madrid sources point out to ESPN that Camavinga’s operation has nothing to do with the suspension of negotiations for the signing of Mbappé with Real Madrid.