Red Bull Bragantino and Galo tie in the first leg of the final of the Brazilian Women’s Series A2

In the first game of the final of the Brazilian Women’s Serie A2, Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG drew goalless this Monday, August 30, in Bragança Paulista.

The two teams face each other again on Tuesday, September 7, in Belo Horizonte, at 11 am, at Independência.

Both Galo and Massa Bruta are already classified for the elite of national women’s football. The other two teams that will move up in the division are Esmac and Cresspom, who were semifinalists in the competition.

Atlético-MG had the best chances in the game, put pressure on the São Paulo team, but failed to convert their superiority in the field into goals.

Red Bull Bragantino managed to balance the actions of the duel, had a chance to open the score, with a ball on the crossbar, but after the two teams’ scoring opportunities became rare and the final result was a draw.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

Red Bull Bragantino 0 x 0 Atlético

Location: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium;

Referee: Michelle Peixoto Safatle-GO;

Assistants: Anne Kesy Gomes de Sa-AM and Fernanda Kruger-MT;

Yellow cards: Karol Dias (Red Bull Bragantino); Dayana (CAM).

Red Bull Bragantino: Karol Alves; Ingryd, Giovana and Taiane (Flavia); Taba (Brenda Pinheiro), Priscila, Malu (Karol Dias) and Raquel (Mylena); Rosane, Ariel and Rhay Coutinho (Julia). Technique: Camilla Orlando.

Atlético-MG: Amanda; Leila, Cotrim, Flávia Gil and Ilana (Jaqueline); Marta, Dayana and Aninha (Pissaia); Iara (Sofia), Soraya and Guedes (Cinthia). Technician: Hoffmann Tulio.