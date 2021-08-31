Rede D’Or shares fall more than 4% after billionaire “block trade” on the Stock Exchange

SAO PAULO – The action of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) opened the session this Tuesday (31) a little after 11:00 am (Brasilia time). At 11:15 am, the shares fell 4.76%, to R$ 69.81.

According to information from the Brazil Journal, there was a block trade, or a scheduled auction when a large or large investor wants to dispose of a significant asset position, on the morning of this date, starting at 10 am.

The block of shares foreseen, according to the publication, was of 30 million assets. The operation takes place days after the lockup that prevented the sale by shareholders has expired.

The block to be offered was for R$70, moving around R$2 billion. The sellers, according to information from the portal, are GIC and Carlyle.

Still on the company’s radar, it reported last night that its Board of Directors met and resolved not to launch a voluntary public offering for Alliar.

According to XP, although the acquisition would be positive for Rede D’Or, given that Alliar should be the shortest path for the company to establish itself in the laboratory segment nationally, the end of this purchase movement does not change the positive outlook from in-house analysts to the company or to its fundamentals. “We reiterate our buy recommendation with a target price of BRL 88 per RDOR3 share”, analysts point out.

