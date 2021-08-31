Regional Health Foundation – CE extends enrollment of three Public Tenders with more than 6 thousand vacancies

Professionals must perform activities in a working day of 24 to 40 hours a week or 12×36 shifts and will have salaries of up to R$23 thousand; check out

In the state of Ceará, the Regional Health Foundation (Funsaúde) released new amendments to three Public Tenders, which together aim at the admission of professionals who have secondary or higher education. According to the documents, a total of 6,015 vacancies will be filled, in addition to the formation of a reserve record, distributed among middle and higher education positions.

According to the documents (rectification III) referring to notices 01, 02, 03/2021, there was an extension of registrations, and interested parties may submit applications from July 12, 2021 until 4 pm on September 3 of the same year, exclusively, via the internet, through the FGV Knowledge website.

Previous rectifications

As stated in previous correction (rectification II), there were updates regarding the programmatic contents of the contests, as well as new dates to request competition for the vacancies reserved for the people specified in the notice.

According to the rectification referring to the notice No. 01/2021 (rectification I), there were changes regarding the remuneration of some positions and in several sub-items of the notice. Another important change was regarding the application of the objective test, which is scheduled for October 24, 2021, and will now be divided into two schedules: from 9:15 am to 12:45 pm for mid-level jobs; and from 15:15 to 19:15 for higher education public jobs. Finally, there was also a change in the criteria for scoring the title test, program content, attributions and requirements.

For the notice nº 02/2021 (rectification I) in addition to updates in sub-items of the notice, there were also changes in the framework of opportunities, in relation to remuneration values, and with the exclusion of public employment of Technologist in Clinical Engineering and inclusion of the role of Technician in Biomedical Equipment. The objective tests will also be divided into morning and afternoon shifts, scheduled for October 24, 2021, according to the required educational levels. The remaining updates refer to proof of titles, program content, assignments and requirements for some positions.

Finally, among the main changes in notice nº 03/2021 is the number of vacancies offered, which went from 1,040 to 1,055. There was also a change regarding remuneration values, nomenclature of some positions and distribution of vacancies, program content, criteria for evaluating titles, attributions and requirements. It is noteworthy that there was also a change in the time of performance of objective tests, scheduled for October 24, 2021, at 3:15 pm.

About Contests

Check below which are the vacancies offered according to their respective notice.

Notice No. 01/2021: Clinical Pathology Analyst (7); Social Worker (53); Dental Surgeon – Maxillofacial Surgery and Traumatology (5); Dental Surgeon – Hospital Dentistry (14); Dental Surgeon – Hospital Dentistry – Pediatrics (3); Nurse – Audit (4); Nurse – Cardiology – Hemodynamics (20); Nurse – Dermatology – Stomatherapy (21); Nurse – Nephrology (15); Nurse – Obstetrics (20); Nurse – Oncology – Hematology (10); Nurse – Occupational Health (5); Nurse – Intensive Care (140); Nurse – Intensive Care – Neonatal (55); Nurse – Intensive Care – Pediatrics (50); Nurse – Transplant (14); Care Nurse (801); Pharmacist (80); Physiotherapist (158); Physiotherapist – Adult Intensive Therapy (50); Physiotherapist – Neonatal Intensive Care (30); Physiotherapist – Pediatric Intensive Care (35); Speech-Language Pathologist (48); Nutritionist (45); Perfusionist (15); Psychologist – Hospital Area (55); Psychologist – Organizational and Work Area (5); Nursing Technician (2,570); Nursing Technician – Occupational Health (10); Laboratory Technician (20); Pharmacy Technician (120); Technician in Orthopedic Immobilization (5); Clinical Pathology Technician (4); Radiology Technician (6); Oral Health Technician (14); Occupational Therapist (34);

Notice No. 02/2021: Lawyer (4); Administrative Analyst – Administration (4); Administrative Analyst – Accounting (5); Administrative Analyst – Health Economics (3); Administrative Analyst – any higher level training (40); Administrative Analyst – Supplies (4); Research and Information Analyst – Statistics (4); Human Resources Analyst (45); Information Technology Analyst – IT and IT Infrastructure (12); Architect (4); Administrative Assistant (180); Administrative Auditor (2); Librarian (4); Civil Engineer (4); Clinical Engineer (4); Production Engineer (3); Occupational Safety Engineer (7); Electrical Engineer (4); Journalist (5); Accounting Technician (9); Occupational Safety Technician (28); Hardware and Software Operational Support Technologist (12×36) (20); Hardware and Software Operational Support Technologist (40h) (15); Biomedical Equipment Technician (9);

Notice No. 03/2021:Physician – Anesthesiology (34); Physician – Anesthesiology (106); Physician – Pediatric Allergy and Immunology (2); Physician – Pediatric Allergy and Immunology (6); Doctor – Auditor (1); Physician – Auditor (2); Physician – Cardiology (11); Physician – Cardiology (35); Physician – Cardiology – Ergometry (5); Physician – Cardiology – Implantable Electronic Cardiac Stimulation (1); Physician – Cardiology – Implantable Electronic Cardiac Stimulation (7); Physician – Cardiology – Clinical Invasive Electrophysiology (3); Physician – Cardiology – Pediatrics (16); Physician – Cardiology – Pediatrics (3); Physician – Head and Neck Surgery (1); Physician – Head and Neck Surgery (3); Physician – Cardiovascular Surgery (5); Physician – Cardiovascular Surgery (17); Doctor – Hand Surgery (2); Physician – Digestive System Surgery (3); Physician – Digestive System Surgery (7); Physician – General Surgery (37); Medical – Oncology Surgery (2); Medical – Oncology Surgery (2); Physician – Pediatric Surgery (3); Physician – Pediatric Surgery (30); Doctor – Plastic Surgery (1); Doctor – Plastic Surgery (4); Physician – Thoracic Surgery (4); Physician – Thoracic Surgery (9); Physician – Vascular Surgery (3); Physician – Vascular Surgery (19); Physician – Internal Medicine (11); Physician – Internal Medicine (48); Physician – Coloproctology (1); Physician – Coloproctology (2); Physician – Dermatology (1); Physician – Dermatology (3); Physician – Echocardiography (1); Physician – Echocardiography (6); Physician – Endocrinology and Metabolism (1); Physician – Endocrinology and Metabolism (3); Physician – Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism (4); Physician – Respiratory Endoscopy Bronchoscopy (10); Physician – Endoscopy/Digestive Endoscopy (3); Physician – Endoscopy/Digestive Endoscopy (10); Physician – Clinical Epidemiology (3); Physician – Pediatric Gastroenterology (2); Physician – Pediatric Gastroenterology (5); Physician – Gastroenterology (2); Physician – Gastroenterology (4); Physician – Medical Genetics (2); Physician – Gynecology and Obstetrics (3); Physician – Gynecology and Obstetrics (15); Physician – Geriatrics (1); Physician – Geriatrics (4); Physician – Hematology and Hemotherapy (2); Physician – Hematology and Hemotherapy (6); Physician – Hematology and Hemotherapy – Pediatrics (1); Physician – Hematology and Hemotherapy – Pediatrics (4); Physician – Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology (4); Physician – Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology (11); Physician – Hepatologist (2); Physician – Infectology (5); Physician – Infectology (3); Physician – Infectious Diseases – Pediatrics (1); Physician – Infectious Diseases – Pediatrics (2); Physician – Mastology (1); Physician – Mastology (5); Physician – Pain Medicine (1); Physician – Pain Medicine (2); Physician – Emergency Medicine (6); Medical – Emergency Medicine (35); Family and Community Medicine (1); Physician – Occupational Medicine (3); Physician – Sleep Medicine (2); Physician – Intensive Care Medicine – Adult (6); Physician – Intensive Care Medicine – Adult (65); Physician – Intensive Care Medicine – Pediatrics (3); Physician – Intensive Care Medicine – Pediatrics (31); Physician – Palliative Medicine (3); Physician – Palliative Medicine (7); Physician – Nephrology (2); Physician – Nephrology (12); Physician – Pediatric Nephrology (2); Physician – Pediatric Nephrology (5); Physician – Neonatology (7); Physician – Neonatology (36); Physician – Neurosurgery (6); Physician – Neurosurgery (11); Physician – Clinical Neurophysiology (8); Physician – Neurology (4); Physician – Neurology (14); Medical-Pediatric Neurology (1); Medical-Pediatric Neurology (5); Physician – Neuroradiology (7); Physician – Nutrology (3); Physician – Nutrology – Pediatrics (1); Physician – Ophthalmology (7); Physician – Pediatric Oncology (6); Physician – Pediatric Oncology (27); Physician – Oncology (3); Physician – Oncology (3); Physician – Orthopedics and Traumatology (3); Physician – Orthopedics and Traumatology (4); Physician – Orthopedics and Traumatology – Pediatrics (1); Physician – Orthopedics and Traumatology (12); Physician – Otorhinolaryngology (9); Physician – Pathology (3); Physician – Pediatrics (15); Physician – Pediatrics (19); Physician – Pulmonology (5); Doctor – Pulmonology (22); Physician – Pediatric Pulmonology (1); Physician – Pediatric Pulmonology (5); Physician – Psychiatry (6); Physician – Psychiatry – Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (2); Physician – Radiology and Imaging Diagnosis (3); Physician – Radiology and Imaging Diagnosis (6); Medical- Interventional Radiology and Angioradiology (3); Physician – Rheumatology (1); Physician – Rheumatology (3); Physician – Pediatric Rheumatology (1); Physician – Pediatric Rheumatology (8); Doctor – Urology (5) and Doctor – Urology (8).

In order to apply for the opportunity, candidates must prove the education required for the desired function at secondary or higher levels, as well as be actively registered with the respective class council when requested, among other requirements contained in the notices.

For professionals admitted, they will perform functions with a workload of 24 to 40 hours per week or 12×36 shifts and will have salaries of R$ 2,200.00 to R$ 23,833.33 per month.

Procedures for participation

It is noteworthy that the payment of the registration fee is in the amount of R$ 70.00 to R$ 300.00, which must be made by September 6, 2021. However, candidates who meet the specified criteria in the notice, they were able to request exemption from the fee in the period from 12 to 14 July 2021.

As a form of selection, candidates will be evaluated through the objective test, scheduled to be held on October 24, 2021, in addition to the evaluation of titles. That said, the syllabus of the selection will consist of 70 questions in Portuguese, logical reasoning, updates, legislation and specific area.

The period of validity of the Public Tenders will be of two years, counted from the homologation of the final result, with the possibility of extension for an equal period.

And, to help you in your studies, purchase the Digital Booklets of this event on our website.