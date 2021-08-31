Reporter comes live on Globo and is startled by an explosion

The reporter Thaís Gomes got scared during the live entry on the newscast “Bom Dia São Paulo” (TV Globo) today. The journalist from the TV Tem affiliate was talking about a new sweep of the GATE (Special Tactical Actions Group) in the center of Araçatuba (SP) when there was a loud noise.

Later, the reporter entered once again live in Rodrigo Bocardi’s newspaper and said the team was fine.

Team well… Just a really big scare that our team got. It came from a nearby condominium, we don’t understand, we just heard the explosion. We don’t know for sure, that’s what you showed during programming. Thais Gomes

The SSP and the Metropolitan Civil Guard are still investigating what the explosion was.