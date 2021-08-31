Director of ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘, Johannes Roberts gave an interview to IGN and confirmed that we will not see any original characters in the plot. All will be known to fans of the games.

‎”We always came back to the game when we were looking at characters, creatures and locations. It was our guiding star. As I said before, we work very closely with Capcom. Every character and creature is from the game and as such I wanted to be as faithful as possible. I wanted to create a truly immersive feeling for the fans.” he said.

“But that also became the trickiest part of adapting a part of the franchise like this, because I didn’t just want to put the game on screen – it had to be its own thing with characters and living creatures (and of course zombies!) that he felt faithful to the world. There are some wonderfully weird things in there. You’ll immediately recognize the creatures, but hopefully we’ve gone beyond that, in terms of making these terrifying creations feel like they could actually exist in real life.” concluded.

The premiere is scheduled for November 24th.

Once considered the expanding home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City has become a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s exodus has turned the city into a lost land… With something evil brewing beneath the surface.

And when that evil is unleashed, the population will be changed forever… With that, a small group of survivors must band together to survive the night and discover the truth behind Umbrella.

Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) will be Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) will be Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (The Flash) will be Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) will be Albert Wesker, advance game (Zombieland: Shoot Twice) will be Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) will play William Birkin.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the idea is that the film will be an adaptation of the origin story with faithful ties to the classic survival horror games of the franchise. This story takes place in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City.