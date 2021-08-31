Resident placed on car hood in mega-robbery in Araçatuba reports moments of panic and criminal threats: ‘They shot into the air’ | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The resident of Araçatuba (SP) who was placed on the hood of a car during the mega-robbery of bank branches reported that he lived moments of terror while being threatened with death by criminals to hold onto the vehicle as a human ‘shield’.

The man, who will not have his identity revealed, was going to pick up a passenger near the bus station, when he came across the bandits.

“I was working and they already had the streets closed. They approached me, told me to get out of the car, took off my shirt and threw my cap to the ground,” said the man.

At least 20 heavily armed criminals invaded the city, blocked streets and took hostages. Two residents were shot dead. The other victim is one of the members of the gang, who died in an exchange of fire, according to police.

The resident also reported that the criminals called the police phone. However, as soon as the call was completed, they called in order to confuse the corporation. Then they fired through the streets.

“They fired into the air, fired on top of buildings. Then one of them was shot by my side, shot in the neck and died instantly. They made me pull the body, put it in the trunk of the car”, he said.

“When he put me on the hood of the car, he said: ‘if you let go, if you throw yourself, I’ll stop the car and shoot you in the face’. I don’t think I ever held it in a place as strong as I held it at that time. They passed on a speed bump, they passed in the depression of the street, and the car jumped, and I held it. So much so that they spent an hour near the sidewalk, when there was a confrontation with the police, I took one of them. The only thing that happened, the only injury I had”, he added.

Gang invades banks, takes hostages and spreads explosives in Araçatuba, SP

Another resident also witnessed all the criminals’ action and said he had lived through moments of terror.

“They were with vests, rifles, heavy weapons. They looked like soldiers of war, with helmets, that sort of thing. They told us to get out of the car and take off our shirts. All the time shooting hard near our head with a heavy weapon, cursing, scaring,” said the man.

2 out of 5 Araçatuba: robbers attack 3 bank branches and spread explosives in the city — Photo: Arte G1 Araçatuba: robbers attack 3 bank branches and spread explosives in the city — Photo: Arte G1

The gang arrived around midnight on Monday in the center of Araçatuba. Two bank branches were robbed. In one of them, which functions as a regional treasury, criminals had access to the underground vault. In the other, the gang attacked the ATMs. The third agency was just damaged.

Criminals subdued residents and used them as “human shield” over cars. Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police.

Terror in Araçatuba: find out about the mega-robbery on bank branches

The gang used drones to monitor all the action, from the arrival in the central region to the escape through the countryside of the city.

According to information from the Public Security Secretariat, 40 explosives in 20 points of the city were left by the gang. The Special Tactical Action Group (Gate) works to defuse the bombs.

3 out of 5 Araçatuba Center (SP) woke up empty this Monday (30) — Photo: Reproduction/TV HAS Araçatuba Center (SP) woke up empty this Monday (30) — Photo: Reproduction/TV HAS

Several streets were closed to prevent the movement of people, as the artifacts are equipped with proximity sensors, according to the police.

One of these explosives seriously injured a 25-year-old resident who was riding his bicycle through one of the points. The police do not know if he only approached a dynamite or if he touched it, but the artifact exploded and hit the man, who had his feet amputated.

The crime also interfered with vaccination against Covid-19, as one of the immunization points was closed. As the seat of the Regional Health Department (DRS) is located in the city, there was no distribution of vaccines and Birigui canceled the vaccination on Monday.

The mayor of Araçatuba, Dilador Borges, suspended classes in municipal schools; state schools also complied with the measure.

In a statement, the Municipality of Araçatuba stated that public transport will operate throughout the day, but with changes in routes to avoid the city center.

The municipality also regretted what happened and made itself available to the families of the victims and residents who were used as hostages.

Teams were made available to provide psychological assistance through the telephones (18) 3624-5565, (18) 3637-1050 and (18) 99607-3897.

The Victim Support and Reference Center (CRAVI ), an entity that works in partnership with the State Government, will also provide support to residents through numbers (18) 3301-9751; (18) 9777-5771 and (18) 98143 -7074.

By 10:30 am, three suspects had been arrested and taken to the Federal Police station.

4 of 5 Márcio Victor and Renato Bortolucci died in a gang attack on bank branches in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Márcio Victor and Renato Bortolucci died in a gang attack on bank branches in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

Personal trainer Márcio Victor and retailer Renato Bortolucci died in the action, in addition to them, a suspect died in an exchange of fire with the police, but his identity was not informed.

In addition to the dead, five people were injured, according to a bulletin released by the city’s Santa Casa. One of them was a 25-year-old boy who had both feet amputated after setting off an explosive.

Check the status of the injured:

28 year old man : shot in the abdomen. Follows in service and evaluations. Projectile not housed. Clinical picture: stable;

: shot in the abdomen. Follows in service and evaluations. Projectile not housed. Clinical picture: stable; 31 year old man: shot in the face and arms. It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture;

shot in the face and arms. It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture; 38 year old male: shot in the legs, arms and head (graze). It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture;

shot in the legs, arms and head (graze). It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture; 26 year old man: suffered traumatic amputations in both feet by explosive. He went to the orthopedic surgery center, he’s intubated.

suffered traumatic amputations in both feet by explosive. He went to the orthopedic surgery center, he’s intubated. 45 year old male: shot in the gluteal region. Projectile not housed. He was medicated and has already been discharged.

5 of 5 Caixa Econômica Federal agency was destroyed after attack in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Caixa Econômica Federal agency was destroyed after attack in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

