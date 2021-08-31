Result Super Seven Contest 137 today, Monday (08/30/21)

This Monday, August 30th, the Caixa Lotteries draws the numbers of the result of the Super Seven contest 137. From 8 pm (GMT) bettors can check if they have won the accumulated prize of BRL 500 thousand.

Understand change in Super Seven draw

Result of Super Seven 137

The numbers for the result of the Super Seven drawn today were: 0-6-3-6-7-1-1.

1st column – 0

2nd column – 6

3rd column – 3

4th column – 6

5th column – 7

6th column – 1

7th column – 1

Today’s Super Seven Awards

To win the half-million prize, players must match the numbers on all seven reels. However, players who manage to nail from three columns of the result of the Super Seven contest 137 also earn.

From the total allocated for prizes, Loterias Caixa deducts from the total fixed prizes the remainder in the other ranges to be divided among the lucky ones. A single track, the smallest of three hits, pays a fixed amount of R$5 to the winners.

7 columns with the correct number drawn;

6 columns with the correct number drawn;

5 columns with the correct number drawn;

4 columns with the correct number drawn;

3 columns with the correct number drawn – fixed prize of R$ 5.00.

Receive the Super Seven Award – Players who get the result totally or partially correct can receive the prize at Caixa branches upon presentation of their RG and CPF. Amounts of up to R$1,903.98 can be redeemed at lottery outlets.

Winners of online bets can also request the transfer of the amount to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline for all lucky winners to redeem is 90 calendar days from today’s draw.

There are 3 weekly draws: on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8pm. The stake is R$2.50.