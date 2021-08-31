Results of Quina contest 5645 today, Monday (08/30/21)

The result of today’s Quina, Monday – 08/30/2021, contest 5645, will be announced from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The draw takes place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, and the player who hits the five dozen can win the accumulated prize of R$4.3 million.

Quina 5645 Result

So check out Quina’s result numbers: 28-33-40-74-79.

Quina Winners

After two hits in the result of today’s Quina contest 5645, bettors manage to win a prize and the main jackpot goes to whoever scores the five tens. If there is more than one winner in each lane, the amount will be divided equally between the parties.

Until when can you receive Quina’s award? The redemption period for the amount is 90 calendar days from the draw. At Caixa branches, players can redeem the amount by presenting their RG and CPF and values ​​of up to R$1,903.98 can also be withdrawn at lottery outlets. Online betting prizes, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of value to a Mercado Pago account.

What is the chance of getting Quina’s result right? The probability of hitting today’s Quina result with a single bet is one in over 24 million. With a game of 15 tens (maximum allowed), this chance increases to one in about eight thousand. In the other ranges, the probability is one in: 64.1 thousand for four numbers, 866 for three numbers and 36 for two numbers.