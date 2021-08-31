Revenue postpones deadline to September 30

Photo: Folha Vitória





About 1.8 million individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) with overdue taxes and obligations referring to 2016 and previous years gained another month to regularize the situation. The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline to September 30th.

If they do not settle the taxes and obligations in arrears, or not paid in installments, from 2016 onwards, the MEI will be included in the Active Debt of the Union. Registration entails judicial collection of debts and loss of tax benefits.

Due to the difficulties related to the pandemic, the collection will not cover MEI with recent debts. Only debts of five years behind will be written into active debt.

Debts of those who adhered to any installment payment this year will also not be subject to judicial collection, even in case of overdue installments or withdrawal of renegotiation.

Debits under collection can be consulted in the DAS Generator Program for the MEI. By means of a digital certificate or access code, just click on the option “Consulta Extract/Pendências” and then on “Consulta Pending on Simei”.

The Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) to settle pending issues can be generated either on the website or through the MEI Application, available for Android or iOS cell phones.

According to the Federal Revenue, there are 4.3 million defaulting micro-entrepreneurs, who owe R$ 5.5 billion to the government. This is equivalent to almost a third of the 12.4 million MEI registered in the country.

However, enrollment in the active debt is only valid for unpaid debts exceeding R$1,000, including principal, fine, interest and other charges. Currently, the 1.8 million MEI in this situation owes R$ 4.5 billion.

With a simplified taxation regime, MEI only collect the contribution to Social Security and pay, depending on the field of activity, the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) or the Tax on Services (ISS). ICMS is collected from the states; and the ISS, to city halls.

punishments

Whoever switches to active debt can have significant losses. Micro-entrepreneurs may be excluded from the Simples Nacional taxation regime, with lower tax rates, and may face difficulties in obtaining financing and loans.

Inclusion in the active debt register also increases the debt amount. Those who have pending with the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will be charged in court and will have to pay at least 20% more on the debt amount to cover the federal government’s expenses with the process.

In relation to ISS and ICMS, it will be up to local governments to include the debtor’s CNPJ in the outstanding state or municipal debt. The MEI will have to pay additional fines on the amount due.

SOURCE: Brazil Agency