Richarlison and Thiago Silva complain of veto to the selection

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Everton striker Richarlison spoke out today against the Premier League’s decision to veto players in the country from defending their teams in the World Cup qualifying period in ‘risk areas’ of contamination by covid.

The two players were called up by Tite, but will not be able to face Chile, Argentina and Peru, so they went to Instagram and posted stories showing their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Richarlison, in addition to marking Everton in a photo where he celebrates a goal for the Brazilian team, posted a story with a black background with the phrase ‘PJL pro Pombo’ and the song ‘Alvará 2020’, by MC Bobô.

Richarlison repudiates not releasing the Brazilian team Image: Web Reproduction

PJL is a widely used slang meaning ‘Peace, Justice and Freedom’. The song ‘Alvará 2020’ also speaks of freedom:

“Yeah, now there’s only a month left. Soon, it’s going to be my turn

I’ll be able to scream, faith in God, my Permit

Then I go back to the morrão, I find those question bros

My friends in question, I miss the hill

Tell me, how’s it going out there? The weekend still rolls?!”.

Thiago Silva only posted a story on his Instagram where he puts a ‘hands tied’ gif and asks the ironic question: ‘Do I need to say something?’.

Due to the absences, coach Tite has already called up nine more names as ‘alternates’ for this FIFA date.