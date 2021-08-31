Richarlison Explains Revolt for Not Taking Everton’s Penalty: “I’ve Waited Three Years for My Turn” | english football

“For those who don’t know, there’s a hierarchy here where I’ve waited three years for my turn to come,” Richarlison said.

Check the updated English Championship standings

1 of 4 Richarlison catches ball in front of Calvert-Lewin’s astonishment in penalty kick discussion — Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra Richarlison catches the ball in front of Calvert-Lewin’s astonishment in a penalty shootout — Photo: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

In the bid for the second goal, Richarlison argued with the English Calvert-Lewin, wanting to beat the penalty. Away by his colleagues, the Brazilian had to let shirt 9 hit and close the score. In celebration, Richarlison followed his companions, who had restrained him moments before, to celebrate with Lewin. But the shirt 7 showed visible discomfort on the field for the remainder of the match. Nervous, he received a yellow card just four minutes after Lewin’s mess.

Everton coach Rafa Benítez commented on what happened after the match. He made it clear that the team’s official kicker is the English striker, while Richarlison is the second option in free kicks.

– On the penalty kick, (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) is the first to take the shot, Richarlison knows he is the second. The main thing is that he scored and we won. We have to fight in training to see who can take the most penalties, but at the moment Dominic is first. We’ve already had this conversation and I told him that if we had two penalties, the first is Dominic’s and the second is his,” said the coach.

2 of 4 Rafa Benítez in Everton’s victory over Brighton — Photo: AFP Rafa Benítez at Everton’s victory over Brighton — Photo: AFP

This was not the first time that two Everton players had argued over a penalty shootout. In January 2015, in a game against West Brom, Kevin Mirallas caught the ball from Leighton Baines, who was the official kicker and had a high rate of hits on penalties. The Belgian striker was allowed to hit, unlike Richarlison’s case.

However, Mirallas missed the kick, sent the ball over the end line and the game ended in a goalless draw. The victory would break a streak of poor results for the Liverpool team at that time.

3 of 4 In January 2015, Kevin Mirallas misses Everton’s penalty after insisting on kicking — Photo: AFP In January 2015, Kevin Mirallas misses penalty for Everton after insisting on the charge — Photo: AFP

Summoned by Tite for the World Cup qualifiers, Richarlison was not released to defend the Brazilian team, along with all the other Brazilians who work in England, in a joint action of Premier League clubs that displeased some South American athletes.

4 out of 4 Richarlison’s compatriot Allan tries to calm his companion — Photo: REUTERS Allan, Richarlison’s compatriot, tries to calm his companion — Photo: REUTERS