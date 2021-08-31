Richarlison speaks of irritation for not taking a penalty: “Hierarchy”

Everton striker Richarlison was embroiled in a controversy last Saturday when a penalty was awarded in the game against Brighton and he wanted to hit but was stopped by teammates and saw his teammate Calvert-Lewin, the official scorer, beat and convert the charge.

On Instagram, Richarlison responded to a specific page about Premier League which posted pictures of his irritation at the penalty shootout by writing:

‘For those who don’t know here there is a hierarchy where I’ve waited for 3 years to get my turn, you gringo ovo baba’.

Richarlison comments irritation for not taking a penalty Image: Web Reproduction

When the penalty is awarded to Everton, Richarlison caught the ball and wanted to hit, but his teammates pushed him away, took the ball from him and gave it to striker Calvert-Lewin, who is the official batsman.

Even after the goal, Richarlison could not contain his emotions and was ‘angry’ and ‘grimace’ to celebrate with Calvert-Lewin.

Everton coach Rafa Benítez did not dodge the ‘climate’ that happened and, at the press conference, said:

On penalty, (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) is the first to take the shot, Richarlison knows he is the second. The main thing is that he scored and we won. We have to fight in training to see who can take the most penalties, but at the moment Dominic is first. We already had this conversation and I told him that if we had two penalties, the first is Dominic and the second is his – said the coach

Everton won the match 2-0 and kept the great campaign, being undefeated and showing regular football in the competition.

Richarlison is still involved in a possible move to PSG to be Mbappé’s replacement should he move to Real Madrid, but Everton must play tough to negotiate the striker.