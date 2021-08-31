Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity cost Microsoft $100 million • Eurogamer.pt

Rise of the Tomb Raider gave a lot of talk due to the temporary exclusivity obtained by Microsoft, which managed to present the Square Enix game a year before it arrived on PlayStation 4.

Microsoft has never publicly released the business figures for the game, but it has now been discovered that the company paid $100 million to showcase Rise of the Tomb Raider as an exclusive Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC for a year.

The information was discovered on the LinkedIn profile of Fabien Rossini, who is currently working as CEO at CREY Games after working at Square Enix in various roles over 11 years. Prior to joining Square Enix, Rossini worked as a product manager at Xbox Europe and was responsible for bridging the gap between new and old bosses.

In his resume, Rossini mentions that after 2 years and 6 months working at Xbox he joined Square Enix, where after 3 years as director of brand management, he moved to director of strategic planning and corporate development. It was at this stage of his career that he negotiated with his former bosses the temporary exclusivity of Rise of the Tomb Raider.

As he says, part of his role was “to build strategic partnerships with the first-parties (marketing and exclusivity agreements). I’ve negotiated multiple deals, including the $100 million exclusive Tomb Raider on Xbox.”

Rise of the Tomb Raider was originally released in 2015 and this is the first time we’ve had a mention of the amount Xbox paid to have the game as a temporary exclusive.

Rise of the Tomb Raider exclusivity deal with Microsoft was worth 0 million.

