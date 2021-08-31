Risk of developing genetic-related disease decreases with age | Longevity Blog: how to use

The researchers concluded that the overall risk of death was 50% lower for active people; 45% lower for sedentary people who had started exercising; and 20% lower for those who had abandoned physical activity in recent years. The risk of death from coronary heart disease was 51% lower for those who were active and 27% for those who had increased physical activity. There was no statistical difference for the other two groups, inactive. For the doctor, the results show that an active lifestyle is clearly associated with longevity: “in addition, patients with coronary artery disease can obtain great benefits if they exercise at a mature stage, surpassing the previous years of sedentary lifestyle. On the other hand, these benefits can be lost if the activity is not maintained”.