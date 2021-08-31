Roberta Sá is appointed as pivotal in the separation of Gilberto Gil’s son’s marriage

Singer Mãeana, Gilberto Gil’s former daughter-in-law, published a long outburst this Monday, the 30th, about the betrayals she suffered from her husband, Bem Gil. In a certain excerpt of the text, the artist even cites an irritation with the silence of her former father-in-law about the relationship, who would be “giving up to an armored peace” with another artist, whom she called “Roberta Saco”, and who soon she was associated with samba dancer Roberta Sá, for other tips given.

“It makes me angry to see how easy it is for a male to commit the greatest cruelties, there is the indignation of not seeing anyone getting involved, of seeing so much rags around the rot. The sincere here is crazy and must be annihilated. ( …) There is also, I must say, a very great disappointment with the great patriarch, a poet so profound that he seems to give in to the feelings of those close to him, give in to an armored peace, give in, for example (!) to the superficial charms of a Roberta sack from the soulless corner who only gets nice when she drinks an expensive wine,” Mãeana wrote on Instagram.

The singer’s post was deleted from social media, as she said she would. Roberta Sá did not comment on the attacks, but decided to show that professional life continues. In the most recent publication, this Monday afternoon, the singer appeared rehearsing the song “Só danço samba”, by Tom Jobim.

“I only dance samba, I only dance samba, go, go, go, go…”, sang Roberta, while filming her bandmates.

Roberta Sá published an excerpt of an essay singing Tom Jobim Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Ana Claudia Lomelino, Mãeana, was married for 11 years to Bem Gil and together they had children Dom and Sereno. The musician is also the father of Bento, who he had with the singer Bárbara Ohana.

“A toast to couples who manage to separate in peace. Impossible after these 11 years of relationship not to feel the horror of every cowardice I suffered and accepted in the name of something greater (the love of art, the dream of the enchanted family and the trauma of separation from my parents) these cowardices pass before my eyes every time I remember that the ‘something bigger’ didn’t resist, it wasn’t enough. This photo was another time when I was being deceived and everyone knew but me. -No, life isn’t easy, but if I tell you you’ll ask: How did you stand it? They were stabbed in the back, the worst ways, at the worst times. , in the charisma of my sincerity, in the friendships I make, in my demonstrations of vulnerability, which I consider of great strength and power, always believing: now things will change, now they’ll understand, forgive me, now they’ll welcome in the way that I am! And inside of the dissimulated hug plus a sharp knife”, says an excerpt of the text.