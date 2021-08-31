Roberto Jefferson is sick and is treated at a prison UPA in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The national president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, arrested on the 13th by determination of the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the digital militia inquiry, was feeling sick in the prison and was taken to receive medical care at the UPA in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, in the West Zone of Rio.

At around 8:40 pm, the Department of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP) reported that Jefferson “requested medical care alleging a stomach discomfort”. The secretary said that he was taken to the Emergency Room Hamilton Agostinho (UPA), in the Gericinó Complex, and there he underwent exams and was medicated.

“After a medical evaluation, the intern was discharged and is already returning to the unit,” said Seap.

According to information gathered by the report, the former deputy fainted in his cell. He was taken to the prison director’s office, where he was examined by one of the inmates, who is a doctor.

Roberto Jefferson complained of pain in his legs, had low blood pressure and was taken to the UPA. The unit’s physicians provided the service and decided to hospitalize him.

Wanted by G1, Jefferson’s defense attorney, Luiz Gustavo Pereira da Cunha, said that when he left the prison, about two hours ago, his client “was great”. The lawyer also said that he would find out about the case.

PGR denounces Roberto Jefferson

This Monday (30), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced Roberto Jeferson to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The PGR claims that the former deputy committed incitement to crime and crimes provided for in the National Security Law and in the law that typifies racial crimes (see below). The complaint is signed by Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo.

Who is Roberto Jefferson?

In the 10-page complaint, the assistant attorney lists conducts by the PTB president committed between February and July this year.

“On 2/21/05, 7/23, 7/26, 7/28 and others in 2021, through publications on social networks and interviews, Roberto Jefferson practiced conducts that constitute criminal offenses provided for in the Code Criminal, in the National Security Law, and in the Law that defines crimes resulting from racial or color prejudice,” he said.

Now, the STF must set a deadline for Jefferson’s defense to present a response to the accusation, within 15 days. Next, the Court will analyze whether it receives the complaint, which could turn Jefferson into a defendant.

In the order of the PGR, the following crimes are listed:

To urge the crime of “destroying, rendering unusable or deteriorating someone else’s property”, “using a flammable or explosive substance” and “against the assets of the Union, State, Federal District, Municipality or autarchy, public foundation, public company, society of mixed economy or public utility company”. the penalty is detention, from three to six months, or fine.

In the National Security Law:

To urge the practice of the crime of “trying to prevent, with the use of violence or serious threat, the free exercise of any of the Powers of the Union or States”, with one to four years of imprisonment. PGR claims that this happened three times.

“slander or defame the President of the Republic, the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies or the Federal Supreme Court, attributing to them a fact defined as a crime or fact offensive to reputation”, with one to four years of imprisonment.

In the law that defines the crime of racism:

“Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin through the media or publication of any nature”, with two to five years’ imprisonment and fine. The PGR says the crime was committed twice.

In the decision that authorized the arrest of the former deputy, released on the day the measure was carried out, Moraes wrote that the politician is part of a “possible criminal organization” that seeks to “destabilize republican institutions”.

“A possible criminal organization – of which, in theory, the represented is part of the political core -, which has as one of its purposes to destabilize republican institutions, especially those that can constitutionally oppose illegal or unconstitutional acts, as the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Congress itself”, wrote Moraes.

Moraes also stated that this supposed organization of which Jefferson is part of the political nucleus has a virtual network of supporters who share messages with the objective of overthrowing the “democratic structure”.

“A virtual network of supporters that act, in a systematic way, to create or share messages that have as their ultimate goal the overthrow of the democratic structure and the rule of law in Brazil,” stated Moraes.

Jefferson is in preventive detention, which does not have a pre-determined period in the criminal procedural law. In practice, he should continue in this condition until a new assessment of the case.

The Criminal Procedure Code provides that preventive detention is reassessed every 90 days. The Supreme Court, however, has already established the understanding that the fact that there is no such reassessment does not make imprisonment illegal.