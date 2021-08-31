Roger Guedes appears at the IDB and is released to play for Corinthians

Striker Roger Guedes had his name published in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) today (30) and is free to make his debut in the Corinthians shirt. The athlete, however, has not acted since December of last year and the tendency is that his debut will not happen in the next round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the coming days, Roger Guedes will be evaluated by the technical committee and will start a series of specific training sessions before joining the rest of the Corinthians squad. The same happened with Giuliano and Renato Augusto when they arrived at the Parque São Jorge club, and it will also happen with Willian when he lands in São Paulo to sign with Timão.

Coming from three consecutive victories and living their best moment in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians occupies the sixth place in the table. Alvinegro’s next game happens only on Tuesday of next week (7), against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena.

The presence of Roger Guedes on the field is unlikely, but not ruled out. This is because, while his managers negotiated the termination with Shandong Taishan, from China, and later the terms of the agreement with Corinthians, the player maintained a training routine in Criciúma — where he has residency.