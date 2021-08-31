Round of chance for Corinthians to rise from the ‘block’ in the Brazilian Championship

The round of the Brazilian Championship, even with some games to play, gave Corinthians the possibility of “upgrading” in the competition. Established in the top six, the club began to stray from those who were chasing it and now finds itself two rounds away from touching what could be called the competition’s elite squad.
With 27 points, Timão broke away from Atlético-GO and Ceará, who were equal in points, and tries to win against Juventude, in the last round of the first round, to join the five above them as the only teams to reach the third ten points in the first half of the competition.
In addition to joining the “club of 30”, Corinthians would be a direct confrontation to reduce the disadvantage to less than three points in relation to Red Bull Bragantino and, possibly, Fortaleza, Palmeiras and Flamengo. Anyway, after so many rounds, I would look at the top of the table.
The team, by the way, ensured last Saturday the second best campaign as a visitor to the first round and needs, to establish itself once and for all among the first, to return to the high common level of when it worked at Neo Química Arena.
So far, there have been only eight points in eight games played, a mark that the technical committee hopes to improve with the possibility of having the constant presence of Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes – even, who knows, Willian.
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Brazilian Championship.