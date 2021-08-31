Round of chance for Corinthians to rise from the ‘block’ in the Brazilian Championship

The round of the Brazilian Championship, even with some games to play, gave Corinthians the possibility of “upgrading” in the competition. Established in the top six, the club began to stray from those who were chasing it and now finds itself two rounds away from touching what could be called the competition’s elite squad.

With 27 points, Timão broke away from Atlético-GO and Ceará, who were equal in points, and tries to win against Juventude, in the last round of the first round, to join the five above them as the only teams to reach the third ten points in the first half of the competition.

In addition to joining the “club of 30”, Corinthians would be a direct confrontation to reduce the disadvantage to less than three points in relation to Red Bull Bragantino and, possibly, Fortaleza, Palmeiras and Flamengo. Anyway, after so many rounds, I would look at the top of the table.

The team, by the way, ensured last Saturday the second best campaign as a visitor to the first round and needs, to establish itself once and for all among the first, to return to the high common level of when it worked at Neo Química Arena.

So far, there have been only eight points in eight games played, a mark that the technical committee hopes to improve with the possibility of having the constant presence of Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes – even, who knows, Willian.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 39 18 12 3 3 27 13 14 72 2nd palm trees 35 18 11 two 5 29 20 9 65 3rd strength 32 17 9 5 3 27 16 11 63 4th Red Bull Bragantino 32 18 8 8 two 29 19 10 59 5th Flamengo 31 16 10 1 5 32 16 16 65 6th Corinthians 27 18 7 6 5 17 15 two 50 7th Atlético-GO 25 18 6 7 5 15 17 -two 46 8th Ceará 24 18 5 9 4 19 19 0 44 9th Athletic-PR 23 17 7 two 8 23 21 two 45 10th International 23 18 5 8 5 22 22 0 43 11th saints 22 18 5 7 6 19 23 -4 41 12th São Paulo 22 18 5 7 6 15 20 -5 41 13th Youth 21 17 5 6 6 14 19 -5 41 14th Cuiabá 20 17 4 8 5 17 18 -1 39 15th Bahia 18 17 5 3 9 20 28 -8 35 16th Fluminense 18 16 4 6 6 13 18 -5 38 17th America-MG 18 18 4 6 8 15 22 -7 33 18th Guild 16 17 4 4 9 12 18 -6 31 19th sport 16 18 3 7 8 8 14 -6 30 20th Chapecoense 7 18 0 7 11 14 29 -15 13

