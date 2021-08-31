“Salaries up to date”, says Marcelo de Carvalho about an employee strike on RedeTV!







The owner of the station, along with Almicare Dallevo Júnior, used social media to express himself. Photo: Reproduction/Twitter: @marcelocredeTV

In an assembly held this Monday afternoon (30), employees of RedeTV! confirmed that they will go on strike. According to information from UOL, the station points out that the argument used by the union is “disconnected from reality”, in addition, it explains that the decision does not have the participation of the majority of employees of the house.

According to the Union of Professional Journalists of the State of São Paulo, workers are registered as broadcasters, although a large part does not perform the functions assigned to the category, they have not received an adjustment or allowance for four years and, in 2020, their wages were reduced by 20 % by the Federal Government’s Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income.

During this period, the broadcaster signed several contracts with Petrobras, Ministry of Health and Caixa. The proposal then aims to negotiate an increase of 18.72% and a retroactive salary bonus equivalent to 353.89% of a remuneration, as explained by columnist Ricardo Feltrin.

What does RedeTV say!?

With the repercussion, Marcelo de Carvalho, owner of the broadcaster alongside Almicare Dallevo Júnior, vented on the subject on social networks.

Even in this period that had a strong impact on the sector, we launched many new programs and formats. All employees are absolutely up to date with their salaries, evidenced by the fact that not even the “union” could criticize. — Marcelo de Carvalho (@MarceloCRedeTV) August 31, 2021