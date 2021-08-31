Salvador suspends vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities and maintains other groups

City Hall website provides aptitude consultation | Photo: Shirley Stolze / Ag IN THE AFTERNOON

The vaccination of 17 year olds against Covid-19 in Salvador was suspended this Tuesday, 31. The strategy continues to include other groups.

Elderly people who complete six months after the second dose until September 2nd, adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities and the public aged 18 years or more who have not been vaccinated are vaccinated with a third dose.

Before heading to a post, it is necessary to check if the name appears on the website saude.salvador.ba.gov.br. Immunization will also cover pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) aged 12 or over who have a medical prescription.

The application of second doses is maintained for all immunizers: Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac. Those who have a return scheduled for September 6, in the case of Pfizer and Oxford Astrazeneca, can anticipate the application of the reinforcement.

Neighborhood city halls continue to carry out vaccinations when re-registering the SUS card, with the exception of adolescents without comorbidities.

Check out the vaccination points of this Tuesday (31)

3rd DOSE: PEOPLE AGE 80 YEARS OR OLDER – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista and 5th Health Center (Barris).

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vista Alegre, USF Cajazeiras V, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho and USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas).

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE – 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination.

Drive-thru: Shopping in Bahia.

Fixed point: USF Platform.

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thru: Shopping in Bahia.

Fixed points: USF Plataforma and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho.

RESEARCH: PEOPLE AGE OF 18 YEARS OR OVER – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: FBDC Brotas and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), FBDC Brotas and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras).

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Unijorge (Parallel), Barradão (Canabrava), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

Fixed points: Barradão (Canabrava), UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Federation, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Pirajá, Unijorge (Parallel), USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu and USF Colinas de Periperi.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina, Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Faculdade Universo (Avenida ACM).

Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras), USF Imbuí, USF Curralinho, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros) and USF Tubarão.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Pituba) and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma (Jardim Nova Esperança) and UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga).



