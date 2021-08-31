Samsung releases One UI 3.1.1 for Galaxy S10, S20, Note 10 and Note 20 lines

Samsung has recently started making a new software update available for several of its high-end phones. Among the winners are the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 10 series.

With the novelty, smartphones of these lines begin to receive One UI 3.1.1 — the latest version of the manufacturer’s custom interface. For those unfamiliar, the One UI 3.1.1 has been released with the brand’s new folding devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Although most of the differentials of this new version are intended for foldables, that didn’t stop the South Korean from expanding the updates for its “common” devices. Last week, the flagships of the Galaxy S21 family have already started to receive the update and now a good number of phones have also benefited.

It’s important to note, however, that this update is small and doesn’t show many visible differences from what is seen with OneUI 3.1.

However, users may notice faster opening apps, in-camera, pop-up menus, fingerprint reader, as well as better heat management and improvements to native apps such as Clock, Contacts, Samsung Internet and Weather . In addition to these minor adaptations, owners of the benefited cell phones may notice a new toggle to quickly activate or deactivate Bedtime mode.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the system will not identify the 3.1.1 version of the One UI in the settings and the cell phone may only display the 3.1 number. Anyway, the manufacturer has already confirmed that this latest update is, in fact, for the One UI 3.1.1. Check below the firmware number for each model and the respective update size:

Galaxy S10 — G97xFXXUCFUH3, 733MB update;

Galaxy S20 — G98xBXXU9DUH2, 623MB update;

Galaxy Note 10 — N97xFXXU7FUH3, 927MB update;

Galaxy Note 20 — N98xBXXU3DUH2, 738MB update.

Source: SamMobile