Samuel begs Zayla to ‘prick Pilar’s eye’ · TV News

Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) will put aside Zayla’s (Alana Cabral) attempts to “pierce the eye” of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The musician will invite the girl to the engagement party that the couple will give in Little Africa. “I’ll go. But because you’re begging me”, the villain will emphasize in the Globo soap opera.

After the good guys’ first night of love, the ex-enslaved will ask the aspiring doctor in marriage. Jealousy, the daughter of Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) will not appear at the celebration.

In the scenes planned to go to the air this friday (3) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the boy will try to convince the girl to participate in the event. He will find Zayla playing with a doll. “I came to invite you to the party. You two,” Dom Pedro 2º’s Arabic teacher (Selton Mello) will say.

Genius, the princess of Little Africa will throw the doll towards him and say: “Take it. She’ll love it.” “What about you? Everyone’s there. All my friends, the people I like the most. All that’s missing is you,” the young man will say. “I’m against this engagement,” the girl will fire.

“Your presence is very important. I like you very, very much. I really do!”, Samuel will insist. “Okay, I’ll go. But because you’re begging me,” the girl counters. Afterwards, the espevitada will appear at the party alongside the musician.

“Didn’t I say? Zayla came. She wanted to draw Samuel’s attention. She succeeded,” commented Guebo (João Victor Menezes). “Leave it. It’s better that way,” says Pilar, who is already aware of the girl’s feelings for her former slave. “Zayla, it’s beautiful!”, will praise Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont). Outrageous, the little villain will just smile and not return the compliment.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

