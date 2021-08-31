Santander applies for trainee program with more than 100 vacancies in SP

Santander has open enrollment for the Trainee 2022 Program, which has more than 100 vacancies in São Paulo. To apply, you must complete graduation between December 2019 and December 2021.

According to the bank, the new talents will have a series of benefits and salaries compatible with the market. They can also enjoy the facilities of the Santander headquarters building, such as a gym, beauty salon, medical and dental clinic and restaurants.

Among the benefits are a monthly stipend of R$ 6,700, food vouchers, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, medical and dental assistance, private pension, daycare assistance and profit sharing. Professionals must also be available for business travel. And having previous professional experience can be a differential in the selection. If the candidate has a foreign origin, he will have to have a visa to work in Brazil. English will be analyzed according to the need for each opportunity and if the candidate has previous professional experience, it can be a differential.

In addition to participating in various technical training and development of soft skills, participants will have the opportunity to get to know different areas of the bank, participating in challenging projects in each one of them.

The selection process will have stages. Among them are the online assessment until September, group dynamics and interviews with HR in October, panel and interviews with managers in November and final interview with the VP of the chosen area. The admission of trainees will take place in December this year and will start in January 2022.

After the end of the Trainee Program, the young talents who stand out the most will have the right to participate in an exchange abroad. The program includes training at Academia Santander, will last for 11 months and trainees will be accompanied by executives from the organization, who will act as mentors.

Young professionals will be prepared to participate in strategic projects within the Bank, in addition to facing challenges according to the needs of the business.

Applications for the Santander 2021 Trainee Program are valid until September 2nd and must be made exclusively through the Santander Trainee Program website.

Selection process steps