Santos calls FIFA and trusts “ok” for Léo Baptistão this week

Santos called FIFA for the regularization of Léo Baptistão and hopes to have the striker available against Cuiabá next Saturday, at Arena Pantanal, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

To make the center forward available, Peixe needs to see Léo’s name in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) until Friday at 7pm.

Léo unilaterally terminated his contract with Wuhan in court due to back wages. Because of this, the former club and the Chinese Federation did not send the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) immediately.

Santos sought out the CBF, which requested the document from the Chinese Federation. The seven-day deadline was not met and now the case is at FIFA.

At FIFA, Peixe requests the provisional registration of Baptistão until the case against Wuhan is fully resolved. And the expectation is to have this endorsement in the coming days.

The international transfer window closed last Monday, but Léo Baptistão managed the termination within the period, just as the CBF asked the ITC within the deadline. Thus, Santos can regularize their center forward until September 24, the final date for entries in the Brazilian Championship. In the Copa do Brasil, the reinforcement was out.

While waiting for the end of this litigation, Baptistão trains normally and improves his physical form. The 29-year-old’s last match was on July 22nd.