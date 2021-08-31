São Paulo completes the procedure, and Calleri is the club’s new striker

It was close to the window for international transfers, but São Paulo managed to carry out all the necessary bureaucratic procedures and make the hiring of Jonathan Calleri official this Monday. The Argentine striker, who will start his second spell at the club, arrives on a loan valid until the end of 2022, with a purchase option fixed at the end of this period.

The São Paulo board was just waiting to receive some documents from Deportivo Maldonado, the club that holds the economic rights of Calleri, to regularize the player’s transfer. The delay in completing the procedure generated apprehension among fans on social networks.

“Oooo! Play at Calleri, which is a goal!” Who wasn’t missing hearing this, right?! O @jocalleri is back, twisted tricolor! ⚽️🇾🇪#TocaNoCalleri pic.twitter.com/chlLsDnZOi — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 31, 2021

At 27 years old, Calleri returns to the club where he lived the best moment of his career. In just six months, the Argentine was São Paulo’s top scorer in the 2016 Libertadores, with nine goals, in addition to being the best tricolor scorer of that season, with 16 goals, enough for him to even win a chant from the crowd: “Ô oh oh, play at Calleri, which is a goal”.

After a quick spell at Morumbi, Calleri went to try his luck in European football, but failed to establish himself in the Old Continent. The forward played for West Ham, from England, as well as Las Palmas, Alavés, Espanyol and Osasuna, from Spain, always on loan.

Calleri belongs to Deportivo Maldonado, a Uruguayan business club that serves as a bridge for its staff to do business. It has been like this since 2015, when it was sold by Boca Juniors.

Calleri arrives to fill the need for a goalscorer. Pablo had been working in the position, but he did not deliver what the technical committee headed by Hernán Crespo expected. With the return of Luciano, recently recovered from injury, and the rise of Rigoni, the tricolor offensive sector has everything to gain strength for the second half.

Leave your comment