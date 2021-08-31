São Paulo receives complete documentation and closes the hiring of Calleri

Jonathan Calleri is back to São Paulo. After days of negotiations and arrangements, Tricolor received in the early evening of this Monday (30) all the documents that conclude the deal once and for all.

The Argentine signed on loan until December 2022. To get it, the Morumbi team will pay US$ 300 thousand, just over R$ 1.5 million at the current price.

A definitive hiring of Calleri, who will turn 28 on September 23, will cost the Morumbi team US$ 3 million, the equivalent of R$ 15.5 million today. The value refers to 70% of federal rights, as the other 30% will follow Deportivo Maldonado, from Uruguay.

There’s another detail regarding the Argentine fandom: if the striker receives an offer in excess of US$ 6 million (R$ 31.1 million) from mid-2022, São Paulo will have to pay 30% of the value, or $1.8 million (R$9.3 million) to keep him.

Calleri should arrive in Brazil this week for medical examinations and official presentation. He hasn’t played for more than four months, when he was playing for Osasuna, but maintains his fitness with private training in Spain.

The Argentine’s return to Morumbi fulfills an old desire of the fans, who created a very special relationship with him during his short loan period in 2016. Calleri led São Paulo towards the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol and scored 16 goals in 31 games.

Since then, he has been through West Ham, Las Palmas, Alavés and Espanyol. Last season, the Argentine scored six goals and provided two assists in 27 games for Osasuna, who finished 11th in LaLiga. At Morumbi, the board is betting on solving the lack of a 9-born shirt.