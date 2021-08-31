São Paulo vaccinates adolescents without comorbidities from this Monday

The City of São Paulo starts this Monday (30) the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for adolescents without comorbidities. In the first phase, between August 30 and September 5, young people aged 15 to 17 will be immunized. The vaccine used will be that of Pfizer, the only one authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for use in people aged 12 to 17 years.

According to the city, more than 400 thousand young people must be vaccinated at this stage. The second phase of the campaign, for teenagers aged 12 to 14 without comorbidities, is scheduled for September 6-12.

For vaccination, the teenagers must be accompanied of parents or guardians. According to the city hall, teenagers can also be accompanied by an adult and present the authorization signed by a responsible person.

In addition, it is necessary to present identification document with photo and proof of address in the city of São Paulo, physically or digitally. For teenagers, the document may be in the name of the parents. The Municipal Health Department recommends the presentation of the CPF and the Unified Health System (SUS) card.

The Vacina Já website allows you to fill in the pre-registration, which speeds up the service time at the vaccination posts.

Registration for ‘xepa da vaccine’ for 12 to 14 year olds

Starting this Monday, teenagers from 12 to 14 years old, without comorbidities, will be able to register to receive remaining doses, the so-called ‘xepa vaccine’.

Registration must be carried out at the Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the city of São Paulo.