SBT buys rights to show new version of The Usurpadora; learn more · TV news

After A Usurpadora (1998) entered Globoplay’s catalogue, SBT acquired the broadcasting rights to a new version of Paola Bracho’s story, interpreted by Gabriela Spanic in the original soap opera. The series in question was produced in 2019 by the Mexican television network Televisa.

The information was confirmed by SBT to TV news. The project is in the stage of dubbing by Rio Sound and still has no date set to go on air. Altogether, Silvio Santos’ station has already aired the original Mexican plot seven times in its afternoon programming.

The adaptation of A Usurpadora has only 25 chapters and features actors Andrés Palácios and Sandra Echeverría. The title is available on Prime Video without dubbing. The original plot featured performances by Fernando Colunga, Juan Pablo Gamboa, Libertad Lamarque (1908-2000) and María Solares.

The plot of the novel tells the story of Paola and Paulina, both played by Gabriela Spanic. The first is an unscrupulous villain who meets the second, a lookalike, on a Mexican beach and makes her live her life so she can “take a vacation” from her children and husband and enjoy life with her lovers, including her own brother-in-law. .

Paulina shows a very different personality from Paola and manages to win over everyone in the Bracho mansion, even the husband and children of her “evil” double.

Usurpadora entered Globoplay’s catalog in April this year. The streaming platform also invested in other Mexican titles that were shown by SBT, such as Marimar (1994) and Rubi (2004).