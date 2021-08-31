See the list and fortunes of billionaires from Ceará in the Forbes 2021 ranking – Focus.jor

Focus team

Focus publishes with exclusivity the details of the group of Cearenses present in the ranking of billionaires prepared by Forbes magazine. As the survey is based on the performance of companies on the Stock Exchange, variations in positions are absolutely normal and are influenced by several factors, such as the exchange rate of the Brazilian currency against the dollar, for example (see table).

The fact is, the list is just the embodiment of business success run by high achievers. It is always good to remember that Ceará has just over 2% of the national wealth. However, the workforce in Ceará is capable of building companies that have become national leaders in the sectors in which they operate.

Indulgent in the appreciation of business, the Brazilian stock exchange has been receiving a wave of companies founded in Ceará that make their first stock sales. The financial leverage that occurs as a result makes these companies acquire others. It’s the market cycle.

Keep in mind that there are still many companies that are leaders in their sectors and that have not yet opened for the exchange or are in the study phase. Headquartered in Ceará, in the city of Eusébio, Três Corações, leader in the powdered coffee sector in Brazil, and the genuinely Ceará Marquise are companies identified as potential candidates to join the B3.

Other companies, such as those belonging to the Edson Queiroz Group, do not have members on the Forbes list for the sole and exclusive reason that it is not easy to audit the value of a business that is not in the capital market. The group is one of the national leaders in mineral water and cooking gas.

Forbes’ list changes significantly each year. Even more so when there is a welcome sequence of IPOs from companies all over Brazil. So much so that the number of billionaires registered by the magazine in 2021 is much higher than in 2020. There are 77 more names, making a total of 315. Among them, 40 new names, as is the case of the owner of Brisanet, Roberto Nogueira.

“Most of the new members are shareholders of companies that made an IPO at b3 in recent months or that gained market value in the period,” explains the magazine. There are no good deals on the stock exchange that are not well grounded in the productive sector, which employs, generates income and development.

See the list of Cearenses at Forbes 2021

1 Cândido Pinheiro Koren de Lima, 75 years old

National position – 14th

Patrimony – BRL 21.00 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – +18.78%

Origin of equity – Health/Life

2 and 3 Jorge Pinheiro, 48 years old, and Cândido Pinheiro Jr. 50 years

National position – 39th

Patrimony – BRL 10.60 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – +23.83%

Origin of equity – Health/Life

4 Mario Araripe (66 years old) and family

National position – 60th

Patrimony – BRL 8.10 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – 10.96%

Origin of equity – Wind energy/House of the Winds



5 Consuelo Dias Branco, 85 years old

national position – 84th

Patrimony – BRL 6.00 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – -2.44%

Origin of equity – Food/White Days Group

6 José Roberto Nogueira (56 years old) and family

National position – 98th

Patrimony – BRL 6.00 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – XX

Origin of equity – Technology/Brisanet



7 Oto de Sá Cavalcante (74 years old) and family

National position – 100th

Patrimony – BRL 4.70 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – -37.58%

Origin of equity – Education/Arc



8 Francisco Godmar Queiroz (73 years old) and family

National position – 104th

Patrimony – BRL 4.50 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – 4.65%

Origin of equity – Pharmacies / Pay Less

9 Amarílio Macêdo (76 years old) and family

National position – 165th

Patrimony – BRL 2.80 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – -26.32%

Origin of heritage – Food/J.Macêdo Group

10 Carlos Jereissati (76 years old) and family

National position – 207th

Patrimony – BRL 2.20 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – -29.03%

Origin of equity – Telecommunications

11 Binho calf (63 years old) and family

National position – 246th

Patrimony – BRL 1.55 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – 0%

Origin of equity – Financial sector

12 Everardo Telles (76 years old) and family

National position – 100th

Patrimony – BRL 1.25 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – 0%

Origin of heritage – beverage industry

13 to 17 Regina Dias Branco, Ivens Dias Branco Jr (60 years), Claudio Dias Branco (54 years old), MWhite Day bows (56 years old) and Grace Days White

National position – Each of the brothers occupies the 284th national position

Equity (individual) – BRL 1.20 billion

Equity variation compared to 2020 – -1.64%

Origin of equity – Food Production/Dias Branco Group

